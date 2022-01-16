Disruption: Works from the Vicki and Kent Logan Collection presents about 50 artworks including paintings, sculptures, photographs, mixed-media works, and several artworks never before displayed at the museum. This outstanding collection features many works by noted North American and international contemporary artists including Kent Monkman, Yang Shaobin, Zhang Dali, Elmgreen and Dragset, Agustina Woodgate, Glenn Ligon, and Jenny Saville.

The exhibition, curated by Laura F. Almeida, Curatorial Fellow for Modern and Contemporary Art at the DAM, was initially conceived through the lens of the spheres we navigate in our daily lives: the private, the public, the state, the inner space, the market and the imaginary. The works in Disruption question the past, the world today, and the social spaces we navigate—upending political narratives, questioning our rights of freedom and access, subverting notions of identity, contesting social norms, critiquing consumer culture, and imagining dystopian alternate realities.

The gift of more than 300 works from the Vicki and Kent Logan Collection more than 20 years ago has helped turn the Denver Art Museum into a powerhouse of contemporary art in the West. Disruption draws contemporary stories and narratives from the collection built from this dynamic partnership with the Logans, and also adds four loans from their private collection. Collectively these artworks interrupt expectations and unsettle conventions, inviting visitors to gain a deeper understanding of the ways in which artists challenge norms and push boundaries through disruptive actions.