Disruption

Works from the Vicki and Kent Logan Collection
Opens January 16, 2022

Disruption: Works from the Vicki and Kent Logan Collection presents about 50 artworks including paintings, sculptures, photographs, mixed-media works, and several artworks never before displayed at the museum. This outstanding collection features many works by noted North American and international contemporary artists including Kent Monkman, Yang Shaobin, Zhang Dali, Elmgreen and Dragset, Agustina Woodgate, Glenn Ligon, and Jenny Saville.

The exhibition, curated by Laura F. Almeida, Curatorial Fellow for Modern and Contemporary Art at the DAM, was initially conceived through the lens of the spheres we navigate in our daily lives: the private, the public, the state, the inner space, the market and the imaginary. The works in Disruption question the past, the world today, and the social spaces we navigate—upending political narratives, questioning our rights of freedom and access, subverting notions of identity, contesting social norms, critiquing consumer culture, and imagining dystopian alternate realities.

The gift of more than 300 works from the Vicki and Kent Logan Collection more than 20 years ago has helped turn the Denver Art Museum into a powerhouse of contemporary art in the West. Disruption draws contemporary stories and narratives from the collection built from this dynamic partnership with the Logans, and also adds four loans from their private collection. Collectively these artworks interrupt expectations and unsettle conventions, inviting visitors to gain a deeper understanding of the ways in which artists challenge norms and push boundaries through disruptive actions.

Hamilton Building, Level 3
Included in general admission
Marilyn Minter, Tough Guy, 1999. Enamel on metal; 36 x 48 in. Gift from Vicki and Kent Logan to the Collection of the Denver Art Museum, 2001.793. © Marilyn Minter

Inka Essenhigh, Plastic Surgery, 1997. Oil and enamel on canvas; 66 x 69 in. Gift from Vicki and Kent Logan to the Collection of the Denver Art Museum, 2001.726. © Inka Essenhigh

Kent Monkman (Fisher River Band Cree), Artist and Model, 2012. Acrylic paint on canvas; 59-1/4 x 95-1/8 in. Gift of Vicki and Kent Logan to the Denver Art Museum, 2016.287. © Kent Monkman

Yang Shaobin, Untitled, (1999– 4), 1999. Oil paint on linen; 102-1/8 x 141- 1/2 in. Gift from Vicki and Kent Logan to the Collection of the Denver Art Museum, 2001.882A-B. © Yang Shaobin

David P. Bradley (Chippewa/Lakota), American Spirit, 2004-2005. Plywood, paper, acrylic paint, aluminum foil, and PVC; 66 x 30 x 14- 1/2 in. Gift from Vicki and Kent Logan to the Collection of the Denver Art Museum, 2015.658A-G, © David P. Bradley

Glenn Ligon, Hands (Diptych), 1997. Silkscreen ink on canvas; 78 x 276 in. Gift from Vicki and Kent Logan to the Collection of the Denver Art Museum, 2001.776. Courtesy Regen Projects, Los Angeles © Glenn Ligon

Nicole Eisenman, Airplane, 1996. Oil paint on board on wood panel; 58 x 48 in. Gift from Vicki and Kent Logan to the Collection of the Denver Art Museum, 2001.716. © Nicole Eisenman

Francesco Clemente, Portrait of Kent Logan and Vicki Logan, 2005. Oil on canvas, Gift from Vicki and Kent Logan to the Collection of the Denver Art Museum.

The Logan Collection

Vicki and Kent Logan's generous patronage has had a profound impact on the museum and on Denver’s larger contemporary art community. Completely aligned with the existing direction of the modern and contemporary department, the works reflect the Logans' global perspective and represent some of the most exciting and groundbreaking work that was created in the 1990s and early twenty-first century.

Disruption: Works from the Vicki and Kent Logan Collection is organized by the Denver Art Museum. The exhibition is presented with the generous support of Vicki and Kent Logan. Additional funding is provided by the donors to the Annual Fund Leadership Campaign and the residents who support the Scientific and Cultural Facilities District (SCFD). Promotional support is provided by 5280 Magazine and CBS4.